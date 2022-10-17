Submit questions for candidate forum by end of day
Voters have until 5 p.m. today to submit questions to the Ludington Daily News for the upcoming candidate forum at West Shore Community College.
Questions for candidates should be submitted to editor@ludingtondailynews.com.
The forum takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday in WSCC’s Administrative & Conference Building, 3000 N. Stiles Road. It will feature candidates in the following Nov. 8 general election races:
• 4th District, Mason County Commission: Rita Copenhaver (D) and Lewis Squires (R)
• 7th District, Mason County Commission: Ed Miller (D) and Ron Bacon (R)
• City of Ludington Mayor: Steve Miller and Mark Barnett (no party affiliations)
• 101st State House District: Amanda Siggins (D) and Joseph Fox (R)
• 102nd State House District: Brian Hosticka (D) and Curt Vanderwall (R)
• 32nd State Senate District: Terry Sabo (D) and Jon Bumstead (R)
• 2nd U.S. House District: Jerry Hilliard (D) and John Moolenaar (R)