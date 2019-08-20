Sugar Grove between Darr, Tuttle roads to be closed for culvert replacement
A culvert replacement closed Sugar Grove Road between Darr and Tuttle roads Tuesday, and the section of road is expected to be closed until Friday.
The culvert being replaced is approximately 0.8 miles east of Darr Road and 0.2 miles west of Tuttle Road, according to Mason County Highway Engineer Eric Nelson.
Sugar Grove Road between Stiles and Amber roads was reopened for a different culvert replacement.
A gravel section is at the location of the replacement, and Nelson stated the section will be paved “in the next few weeks.”