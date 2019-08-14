Sugar Grove Road between Stiles and Amber roads will be closed starting Thursday, according to a press release from the Mason County Road Commission.
Work is being done to replace a culvert approximately 0.6 miles east of Stiles Road and 0.4 miles west of Amber Road, stated Mason County Highway Engineer Eric R. Nelson.
Barricades will be placed on Sugar Grove at its intersections with both Stiles and Amber roads to warn drivers of the closed road. Barricades will also be placed on Sugar Grove Road near the culvert.
Nelson stated the work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes such as Fountain Road between Stiles and U.S. 31 or U.S. 10/31 between Stiles Road and U.S. 31.