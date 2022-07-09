Summer Concert Series to feature Rockelle Whitaker Group Wednesday
The 2022 LACA Summer Concert Series continues Wednesday with a performance by Rockelle Whitaker Group starting at 7 p.m. in Waterfront Park.
Performing straight-ahead classic jazz, pop, blues, funk, soul and rhythm and blues, songbird Rockelle Whitaker leads a group of standouts from her father Rodney Whitaker’s “world class” music program at Michigan State University, including Sarah Whitaker on drums, Stephen Grady on sax, Jeremiah Edwards on bass and Ben Turner on guitar.
While the concerts are free to attend and open to the public, putting on the series is not free to the arts center. LACA is a nonprofit 501©3 organization that relies on monetary donations to help fund its events and programs. Community members and area business interested in supporting the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington, MI 49431, or by calling LACA at (231) 845-2787. Contributions can also be made online at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Waterfront Park is located at 391 S. Williams St. in downtown Ludington.