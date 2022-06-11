Summer worship services coming to Ludington State Park, Jellystone Campground
Sunday outdoor worship services will be offered to the public again this summer at the Ludington State Park and Jellystone Campground in Silver Lake. The services, as coordinated by Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne of ArkLight Ministries of Ludington, will be interdenominational and will include group singing, special music, children and adult messages and prayer concerns. A free-will offering will be taken to benefit the Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries, a local nonprofit organization that provides family ministry assistance to the Mason and Oceana jails, Grace Adventures Christian Camp in Silver Lake and local church camp opportunities.
Worship services scheduled at the Ludington State Park will be Sundays from June 19 through Labor Day. Services start at 10 a.m. at the amphitheater in the Park. Public parking is available but requires a state park vehicle pass.
Worship leaders will be Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne. Contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231) 425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net for more information.
The Jellystone Campground Outdoor Worship in Silver Lake is located at 8239 W. Hazel Road, Mears, and is in its 33rd season. All Sunday services from June 26 through Sept. 4 start at 10 a.m. at the pavilion located behind the campground office. Worship leaders are Chaplain Terry and Deb Montambo. Contact them at (231) 740-1651 or terrymontambo@gmail.com for more information.
For both worship services, the public is invited as well as campers and dress code is casual.