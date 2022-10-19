The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County will host the Sweet Taste of Mason County event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
The event is for all ages. Attendees will learn everything they've ever wanted to know about bees. With more than a dozen honey-tasting stations, guests can buy their favorites directly from the beekeepers who’ve tended their hives throughout the season.
There will be informational sessions on beekeeping throughout the day. Ed Malkowski, Mason County’s "Patron Saint of Bees," will be holding court and answering questions until noon. Mason County Bee Supplies will be on site with all the equipment, products and demos needed to get started in beekeeping.
Pure, unprocessed honey will be available for sale, and the observation hive with live bees is guaranteed to safely captivate young and old alike.
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County meet on the third Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
The group is free to anyone interested in becoming a beekeeper or simply wanting to know how to best support these vital pollinators in their own gardens.
For more information, visit www.scottvillebeekeepers.org.