Sweet Taste of Mason County is Saturday
Beekeepers from all over Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Lake counties as well will be on hand to share varieties of local honey during the free Sweet Taste of Mason County event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
At more than a dozen different honey tasting stations, guests can savor samples and buy their favorites directly from the beekeepers who’ve tended their hives throughout the season. Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about bees you can discover at Info Sessions with the local “beeks” throughout the day.
Mason County Bee Supplies will be on site with all the equipment, products and demonstrations needed to get started in beekeeping. An Observation Hive with live bees is guaranteed to safely captivate people of all ages. There will be fun learning activities for kids as well.
Because bees were not affected by the pandemic, it was all the more important that Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County stay on target in spite of human isolation. Best practices of stewardship are shared at the monthly meetings. Throughout the past 18 months, masked beekeepers have been gathering at Victory Honey, the farm and apiary owned by Bill and Anne Mauer in eastern Mason County. Lots of hands-on learning directly among the colonies deepened understanding, fostered mentoring and bonded strong friendships.
Got a swarm? Homeowners can contact the club to discuss the possibility of removal.
The club meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Scottville Library, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is free to anyone interested in becoming a beekeeper or simply in learning how to best support these vital pollinators in their own gardens.
For more information, contact Lenny at ifneedbee10@gmail.com or visit www.scottvillebeekeepers.org.