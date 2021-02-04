Tax help for eligible residents now available at FiveCAP
Eligible residents in Mason County can now make an appointment for free assistance in preparing their 2020 state and federal taxes, if they have not already done so.
FiveCAP is once again offering assistance at no cost to low-income residents. Individuals interested in these services can reach out to the Mason County FiveCAP office by calling (231) 757-3785 to set up an appointment.
Not only will eligible residents receive help with federal and state-earned credits and returns, but they will also receive assistance filing homestead property tax/rent credit, home heating credit and child tax credit.
Residents who aren’t required to file taxes are encouraged to do so, to receive money back to help offset yearly living costs.
When individuals who qualify for assistance contact FiveCAP to set up an appointment, they will be given a list of documents to bring to prepare their taxes.