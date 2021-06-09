Tell Your Tale teen program coming
to library
Students entering grades six through 12 are invited to participate in the Tell Your Tale program this summer at the Mason County District Library.
Participating teens will have the opportunity to create and publish an original story in both print and video format.
The program begins this month and encourages participants to write a story. With all people have been through in the last year, students might want to write about their experience living through the pandemic, but they can write about anything they choose.
Nicole Birkett and the Ludington Writers group will help by reading the stories and offering editorial advice through their regular meetings and through special workshops.
In July and August, the library will have a class on how to convert the written story to a script. Local videographer Katie Provenzano will teach students how to think of their story as scripts, how to plan shots, and about the technical details involved. Then Thomas Trahey will teach a class about how to use professional editing software to put their shots together.
The written stories will be published in a book and participating students will receive a copy. The videos will be hosted on the Mason County District Library website at www.mcdlibrary.org.
Students will also be able to post their videos to their own social media accounts.
Creative students interested in writing, acting, directing or video editing, and any student with something to say or a story to tell is invited to participate.
Tell Your Tale instruction sessions will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 23 Aug. 25. Students entering grades 6-12 are invited. Equipment and software is provided by Mason County District Library. Registration is required. The program is funded by a grant administered through the Library of Michigan LSTA program with funds provided by the National Institute for Museum and Library Services.
Sign up by calling (231) 843-8465 or emailing ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org. All library events are free, and children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The library is observing COVID-19 safety guidelines.