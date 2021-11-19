Thanksgiving-themed activity bags, teen craft kits at Library today
The Mason County District Library will have free activities for kids, families and teens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at branch locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The library’s weekly Fun Family Friday Activity packets feature a different theme each week. They include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, it’s all about Thanksgiving. The packets will contain materials to make turkey headbands for the family.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch, 217 E. Ludington Ave., and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch, 204 E. State St.
Also this week, the third Friday of the month, the library will offer teen craft kits. This month, teens are making wall-hangings in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
Check out the library’s catalogue at www.mcdlibrary.org for our many books of interest for kids and families. Find out about the seasons. Learn about fall holidays. Explore agriculture. Learn the health benefits of time spent in the natural world. Learn about Native American heritage. Ask a librarian for book and video suggestions. Visit www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities. PebbleGo is one of the resources available through the Library of Michigan. To access the service, visit www.mel.org/kids, scroll to PebbleGo, choose social studies, then holidays, then Thanksgiving, to learn more about the holiday and its history.
The library is currently open for indoor service as well as curbside delivery from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required while indoors.