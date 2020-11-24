Thanksgiving-themed library packets available today
The Mason County District Library’s weekly activity packets, normally distributed on Fridays, will be available early this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Packets are available today at both Ludington and Scottville branches. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline at the Scottville branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s theme is Thanksgiving. There are supplies and instructions making a button leaf craft, a Thanksgiving word search, a coloring page and an “I Spy” page.
These packets are intended to be a no-stress, relaxing and fun family bonding activity
The Mason County District Library is currently open for curbside delivery of library materials and services such as printing, faxing and copying from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both locations. Call (231) 843-8465, (231) 757-2588, email circulation@mcdlibrary.org or text (231) 244-1128 for assistance.