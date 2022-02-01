The Mitten, Sportsman’s hosting fundraiser for Lakeshore Food 4 Kids
The Mitten and Sportsman’s Restaurant are hosting a fundraiser for the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program Feb. 11-14.
The Kegs for Cash event allows customers to buy a draft beer or Faygo pop and benefit the nonprofit weekend food “backpack” program for K-12 students experiencing food insecurity in the Ludington Area School District.
Dollars spent on the featured product during the Kegs for Cash fundraiser will be donated to Lakeshore Food 4 Kids to help with its mission.
The fundraiser starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 and continues until 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.