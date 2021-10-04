‘The Voice’ finalists
to perform Friday
at Ramsdell
MANISTEE — The Swon Brothers are set to perform live at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
The Swon Brothers gained national fame as finalists on NBC’s “The Voice,” and released their self-titled, major-label debut album the following year, putting their stamp on the 11-song collection by co-producing with Mark Bright, producer for Carrie Underwood. The album’s first single “Later On” was the duo’s first Top 15 hit. Zach and Colton Swon have received CMA and ACM Award nominations for Vocal Duo of the Year, as well as a CMT Music Award nomination for Duo Video of the Year. The brothers joined Brad Paisley on his Country Nation World Tour and Carrie Underwood on her Storyteller Tour, and constantly tour on their own.
“We are thrilled to welcome one of country music’s most up and coming performers to the Ramsdell Theatre,” said Ramsdell Executive Director Xavier Verna. “The energy that The Swon Brothers bring to the stage is incredible.”
To learn more, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org.