Tickets available for stand-up comedy Wednesday at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has teamed up with Fresh Ghost Comedy for a live stand-up comedy event on Wednesday.
Round up your friends for a super funny night of stand-up from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.
Justin Chupp will be the feature and Ricarlo Williams-Winston will be headlining the show. LACA stated they’re “a couple of the most hilarious Michigan comedians,” guaranteed to bring the laughs. Ludington’s own Logan Monson will be hosting the evening’s festivities.
Tickets are $10 and are available online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site or in the LACA gift shop or at the door.
For more information, call the arts center at (231) 845-2787.