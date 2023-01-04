Tickets available for Ties & Tiaras Daddy Daughter Dance
West Shore Family Support will host the sixth anniversary of the Ties & Tiaras Daddy Daughter Dance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave., Ludington.
The dance provides an excellent opportunity for dads and father figures to strengthen their relationships with their daughters and create cherished memories.
Tickets are on sale now through West Shore Family Support’s Facebook event page.
Proceeds from the dance benefit the work of West Shore Family Support, a local nonprofit that helps families with diapers, essential baby needs, parenting classes and more in Mason and Oceana counties.