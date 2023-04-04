Tickets on sale for ‘Tales for the Stage’ at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will present “Tales for the Stage,” May 18-21.
“Tales for the Stage” will feature the eight winning plays from LACA’s recent 10-Minute Play Festival contest.
The winning plays include “Five Miles Long, Two Hundred Feet High” by Maripat Allen of Manistee; “Free Cat Thursday” by Janet Ehrlich Colson of Detroit; “Just Desserts” and “The Trouble With Cashews” by David MacGregor of Howell; “Algorithm & Blues” by Nicole L.V. Mullis of Battle Creek; “Johnah Doesn’t Get To Pet The Stingrays” by J. W. Price of Mt. Pleasant; “I Can Fly” by Gary Sironen of Grand Rapids; and “Never Have I Ever (Loved Someone Like You)” by Chavala Ymker of Grand Rapids.
The plays were selected by judges Mark-Harvey Levi, Todd Olson and Julie Zaffarano.
Directors Rick Plummer and Maripat Allen have enlisted a cast consisting of Cadence Brown, Jeremy Engwall, LeAnna Engwall, Blade Gates, Michelle Kiessel, Michael Kimm, Kara Rose, Celina Shriver and Christopher Webb to bring the plays to life.
“As a director, these short plays are sure to entertain — they range from the comic to the serious, and reveal so much fun and excitement in just 10 minutes,” Plummer said. “It will be a delight for audiences to experience the range of emotions from these characters.”
“I’m so happy to have these plays, written by talented playwrights from all over our state, performed in Ludington,” Allen added. “There’s something for everyone with an incredible range of styles, situations and characters to relate to. And we have an amazing cast who are sure to bring them to life in a thrilling evening of entertainment.”
Tickets for the four performances are $15 in advance and are currently on sale in LACA’s Art Shop 107 or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $20.
Showtimes for the May 18, 19 and 20 performances are 7:30 p.m. and the May 21 performance will begin at 2 p.m.
Friday and Saturday’s performances will include a cash bar hosted by the Ludington Area Jaycees.
LACA’s December 2022 call for submissions from Michigan playwrights saw more than 40 entries from 29 different Michigan based playwrights.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org to stay up to date on LACA events and happenings or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.