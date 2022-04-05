Tickets on sale now for April 29 ‘Songs & Stories’ tickets at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host “Songs & Stories,” a concert on Friday, April 29 featuring an evening of music and storytelling with Fremont John, Jen Sygit, Ralston Bowles and Drew Nelson.
Hosted by Fremont John, this unique evening will be filled with original music.
The performance takes place on the LACA Performance Hall Stage, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The event will also feature a cash bar with beer and wine.
Tickets can be purchased in the LACA gift shop or online at Eventbrite.com.