Tickets on sale now for concerts, comedy night at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a trio of performances in its 300-seat performance hall.
West Michigan bluegrass band Full Cord will return to LACA at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Full Cord features seasoned bluegrass musicians Todd Kirchner, Eric Langejans, Brian Oberlin and Grant Flick.
The band has an extraordinary song base, with songs ranging from traditional country and bluegrass to modern pop hits to big-band-era tunes and everything in between. With hundreds of songs in their repertoire, they never run out of songs to choose from. Based in West Michigan, Full Cord has performed at private parties, breweries, barns and bluegrass festivals all over the state.
With the talent of more than 60 years’ combined musical experience, Full Cord brings incredible style to traditional bluegrass. They are introducing bluegrass music to everyone in a way that keeps people coming back for more.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at EventBrite.com, at www.ludingtonartscenter.org, or in the LACA gift shop.
LACA will host Fresh Ghost Comedy Night Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
Round up your friends for a super funny night of stand-up comedy.
Grand Rapids comedian Justin Chupp will be the evening’s feature and Muskegon comedian and writer Ricarlo Williams-Winston will be headlining the show!
Tickets are $10 and are available online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site or in the LACA gift shop or at the door.
The Michigan Mandolin Orchestra will take to the stage at LACA Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Directed by Michigan’s mandoliner, Brian Oberlin, the 16-piece orchestra features mandolins, mandolas, octave mandolins, mandocellos, guitars and upright bass. Music selections include laureate composers: Tchaikovksy, Rachmaninoff, Vivaldi and Stamitz. As all good mandolin orchestras go, the Italian contingent of the program features a Tarantella by the great Rafale Calace. American composers Peter Ostroushko and Bob Phillips also contribute to the evening’s soundscape.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com, at the LACA website, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, or in the LACA gift shop.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.