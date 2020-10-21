Tickets on sale now for LACA’s Indoor Courtyard Concert Oct. 27
A limited number of tickets are available for the socially distanced Indoor Courtyard Concerts series performances by Nathanial White and Noah Cameron Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Originally started as an outdoor, socially distanced concert series designed to provide area music enthusiasts a safe setting to take in music performances during the summer months. Cooler evening temperatures have now forced the series indoors to the art center’s performance hall. Despite the change in location LACA is still distancing the seating, limiting attendance to 20 people and requiring face masks.
Each performer in the series performs two individually ticketed 40-minute concerts, one at 7 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased via phone at (231) 845-2787, online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/courtyard-concerts or in person at the LACA gift shop.
Seating will be done based on the number of tickets purchased in order; if a buyer is interested in sitting with a group of people in their circle they will need to purchase all of the tickets at one time. Seating will be assigned based on when tickets are purchased.
Next up in the concert series is John Merchant on Nov. 10.