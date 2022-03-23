Tickets on sale now for LACA’s May 7 Special Consensus concert
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Special Consensus live in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $20. Tickets at the door will be $25.
Special Consensus is a bluegrass band that has achieved a contemporary sound in their four decades of performing, making their music a modern classic. The band is led by Greg Cahill, banjo player and recipient of the Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association, and includes Greg Blake on guitar, Dan Eubanks on bass and Michael Prewitt on mandolin.
Special Consensus has received six awards from the IBMA and two Grammy nominations.