The premiere for “Farewell My Darling,” the K5 Pictures film originally scheduled to be shown at Rotary Park, will now take place at Peterson Auditorium. The film still starts at 8 p.m. tonight, and admission will still be free, though donations will be accepted.
The location change is due, announced Thursday, is due to the storms hitting the area, and the expectation that the inclement weather will continue, according to writer and director Dawson Segraves.
“We tossed around changing the date, but we prefer changing the venue because we know a lot of people were planning to come,” Segraves said.
With pandemic restrictions lifted as of Tuesday, Segraves said he’s hoping everyone who planned on seeing the film will still be able to, despite the venue change.
“When I planned this… there was no way I thought things would be good enough (regarding COVID-19) to do something indoors. That’s why it was always planned for outdoors,” Segraves said. “But with Michigan and the weather, you never know…. We want people to be able to enjoy it in a comfortable, indoor venue.”
“Farewell My Darling” is a period piece set in Ludington in 1976.
Segraves describes it a “coming-of-age story.” It follows a girl named Jenny, a class of ’76 Ludington High School senior with a passion for writing music. As graduation approaches, Jenny gets a chance to leave the home she loves to pursue her dreams. She’s faced with a choice: to stay or to go.
The film was written in 2019 and filmed in summer 2020 at various locations in Ludington and Scottville. It’s about 1 hour and 15 minutes long.
K5 Pictures was launched by Segraves and his friends, Torin Saxton, Savanna Stark, Hans Morgan and Matt Rasgaitis. Their last film was 2019’s “Julie: A Summer Love Story.”