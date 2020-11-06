Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens gearing up for annual event
The holiday season is approaching, and low-income families can make sure their children have gifts under the tree on Christmas morning through the Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program. It’s a partnership between FiveCAP Inc. and Synergy Media. The program annually helps families provide gifts to their children during the holiday season.
The 48th annual Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program is open to Mason County parents and guardians of children 18 and younger. Parents and guardians can now apply to participate in the program by calling the Mason County FiveCAP office. They will then receive a time slot to select from a wide range of age-appropriate gifts, stocking stuffers and a family game.
Distributions will be Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Thursday, Dec. 17, in Ludington at the Holiday Inn Express-Graystone Event Center, 4079 W. U.S. 10. Masks are required and social-distancing protocols must be followed.
Individuals still have time to embrace the season of giving by donating new unwrapped toys/gifts for boys and girls ages 0-18 in decorated barrels and canisters placed at businesses and organizations throughout Mason County. The donations also can be dropped off directly at the FiveCAP office in Scottville.
Monetary donations are accepted year-round and are used to purchase gifts and toys closer to the distribution days, ensuring there are plenty of items for each age-group. Charitable contribution forms are available at www.fivecap.org.
The program relies on volunteers for distribution set-up starting Monday, Dec. 14, and on the distribution days. Anyone who would like to volunteer, or businesses that would like to host a barrel, contact the FiveCAP office in Scottville at (231) 757-3785.