Traffic light installation on Bryant Road, Jebavy Drive begins Monday
Work will begin Monday, Aug. 9 at the intersection of Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive for installation of the new traffic light.
The contractor’s work is anticipated to take about one to two weeks. The majority of the work will be completed utilizing a shoulder closure, so traffic should not be adversely affected, but there will be a lane closure for approximately one day during the traffic light installation, so northbound and southbound traffic will be affected during that period.
The traffic light will be temporarily covered when it is installed by the contractor. Consumers Power will then need to energize the traffic light which may take another one to two weeks.
After that time, the traffic light will be activated in flashing mode allowing motorists to get used to the traffic light before it is finally activated.