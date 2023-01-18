Tree, shrub planting presentations coming in February
There will be two tree and shrub planting presentations in February: one in Manistee County and one in Mason County.
The workshops are for landowners and professionals interested in planting trees and shrubs. Space is limited for both events, so attendees are encouraged to register as soon as possible.
The Manistee County presentation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in classrooms A and B of the Manistee West Shore Community College location, 400 River St.
The two-hour presentation will be given by Josh Shields, Mason-Lake Manistee Conservation District wildlife biologist and Forestry Assistance Program forester, and and Cheryl Gross, president of Plant it Wild.
The workshop will cover containerized versus bareroot stock, spring versus autumn planting, protecting trees and shrubs from white-tailed deer and other animals; the use of tree and shrub planting for timber production; wildlife habitat conversion and enhancement; planting of under-represented species; erosion control; and other conservation practices.
The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 27.
The Mason County presentation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Riverton Township Hall, 2122 Hawley Road, Scottville. The two-hour presentation will also be given by Shields, along with Emily Lavely, Michigan State University Extension tree fruit educator.
Topics will include the same as those from the Feb. 2 workshop, along with selecting fruit tree cultivars based on desired use of fruit, susceptibility to disease and other factors; site preparation and planting techniques; pruning methods for fruit trees; and proper handling and care of seedlings and fruit trees.
The registration deadline for the Mason County presentation is Friday, Feb. 3.
The two events will feature a tree planting experiment implemented by Shields.
Both workshops are free, though a suggested donation of $5 per person is requested to help offset organizational costs. Snacks will be provided.
Society of American Foresters continuing education credits will be available.
For more information, or to register for either event, contact Shields at (231) 889-9666 or email joshua.shields@macd.org.
The presentations will not be recorded, but a PDF version of the topics can be obtained by contacting Shields.