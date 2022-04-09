Tree seedling fundraiser to be held on Arbor Day
The Mason-Lake Conservation District will be hosting their annual tree seedling sale on the last weekend in April and welcomes the public to visit and join in the celebration of Arbor Day. A variety of native evergreen and deciduous tree seedlings will be available for purchase, as well as shrubs for a wide selection of habitats that are important for wildlife.
Most customers have already pre-ordered trees, but a limited supply of seedlings will be available on April 29 and 30. In addition, there will be other conservation products available, such as Michigan Field Guides, tree protectors and other deer deterrents.
This annual event serves as the major fundraiser for the conservation district each year. The funds raised are then put back into the community through conservation projects such as educational seminars and workshops, shoreline stabilization and erosion control, tree planting and habitat improvements at public parks, staffing support and much more.
“This fundraiser, in conjunction with a $19,000 allocation from Mason County and $2,000 from Lake County, is really our main source of funding for the conservation district,” said Executive Director Dani McGarry. “Many people don’t realize that over 80% of what we do is grant funded, and changes from year to year, so our tree sale is crucial to helping keep our programs in place.”
Decades ago, the Mason-Lake Conservation District established and operated its own tree seedling nursery to promote reforestation and control erosion around the county. Today, the district maintains a beachgass nursery, but supports and utilizes local wholesale nurseries as sources for tree seedlings.
All tree sale pre-orders must be picked up during times listed below; orders cannot be held or delivered. Extras for sale on site in Ludington will be on a first-come, first-served basis only. Contact the conservation district at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 with specific questions.
Pick-up information is as follows:
• Mason County Fairgrounds, 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 29 and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 30
• Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday April 30; pre-paid orders only, no extras for sale.