Tree seedling pickup Friday, Saturday
Tree seedling orders made through the Mason-Lake Conservation District can be picked up at locations in Ludington and Baldwin this weekend.
Pick-up times have been scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Mason County Fairgrounds in Ludington, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin.
All pre-orders had the option of picking up in either Ludington or Baldwin. Those who ordered are asked to double check that they’re going to the correct location in the confirmation email they received after placing orders.
Those who need to change locations must call the conservation district at (231) 757-3707 no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Pick-up in Ludington will take place at the fairgrounds. Enter the fairgrounds from the U.S. 10 entrance and park along the south side of the Community Center building. Staff and volunteers will be available to help with pick-up and with shopping for additional seedlings or merchandise. People are asked to do their shopping first while their original order is pulled from the floor.
The Baldwin pick-up will be at the Wenger Pavilion behind Jones’ Ice Cream.