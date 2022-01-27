Tree, shrub planting events planned for February
The Mason-Lake and Manistee conservation districts are hosting a tree/shrub planting presentations in Manistee and Lake counties in February.
The Manistee County presentation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 in classrooms A and B of the West Shore Community College building at 400 River St. in downtown Manistee. The two-hour presentation, given by the Manistee Conservation District, Forestry Assistance Program (FAP) and Plant It Wild, is designed for landowners and professionals such as foresters, ecologists and loggers, interested in planting trees and shrubs.
Numerous topics will be discussed by Josh Shields, FAP forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts, and Cheryl Gross, president of Plant It Wild. Topics will include matching tree and shrub species to the proper site conditions, site preparation and planting techniques, proper handling and care of seedlings, containerized versus bareroot stock, spring versus autumn planting, protecting trees and shrubs from white-tailed deer and other animals, the use of tree and shrub planting for timber production, wildlife habitat conversion and enhancement, planting of under-represented species, erosion control, and other conservation practices and a tree planting experiment implemented by Shields.
There is no cost for attending this event. Snacks will be provided free of charge. A suggested minimum donation of $5 per person is requested at the door to help offset costs of the event.
The registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The Lake County presentation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 11 at Webber Township Hall, 2011 W. Springtime St. in Baldwin. Michigan State University Extension is assisting the conservation districts with this workshop, also designed for designed for landowners and professionals. In addition to Shields, Emily Lavely, Michigan tree fruit educator with MSU Extension, will also speak. The event will feature the same discussion topics as the Manistee County event.
This is a great presentation to attend to help you choose the correct trees and shrubs to purchase from the conservation district tree sale. There is no cost to attend. Snacks will be provided free of charge. A suggested minimum donation of $5 per person is requested at the door. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 9.
For more information about either presentation, or to register, contact Shields at (231) 889-9666 or joshua.shields@macd.org.