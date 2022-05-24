Trinja Henrickson’s ‘Unbearable Lightness’ on display at LACA June 3-25
Ludington artist Trinja Henrickson’s “Unbearable Lightness” will be on display in the performance hall lobby gallery of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts June 3-25.
Henrickson graduated from Grand Valley State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Fine
Arts in both painting and ceramics. She then moved to New York City where she spent three years working in the city and making art as much as possible. After moving back to Michigan to start a family, she continued to make art and live creatively.
Hendrickson works in both the 2D and 3D realms. The process of paper mache has been present in her work since her years at GVSU. Recently it has sprung forth with fervor, aligning perfectly with the raw, emotive energy she is attempting to conduct through these new works.
Hendrickson taught art history at West Shore Community College for several years in the early 2000s. For the past 24 years, she has worked full time and also raised three children. Art making has continued to be a huge part of her life, and has changed and grown through the years.
In 2006 she launched “First Curve TV,” a local TV program made up of short films that she and her crew produced.
A public artist reception celebrating Hendrickson’s exhibit will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3. During the reception Hendrickson will be on hand to discuss her artwork.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts, at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.