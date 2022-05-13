TWIG annual bazaar coming June 4
The fourth annual TWIG bazaar will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road in Ludington.
TWIGs are groups of people throughout the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital community — serving Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Lake counties — who volunteer their time and talent to support the local Hospital.
TWIG “branches” operate independently from the hospital but come together to host fund raising bazaars. The funds generated are returned to the hospital for projects that members vote on to support. Some of these projects have been preemie car seats, newborn sleep sacks, books for Reach Out and Read, phase 3 cardiac rehab, hospital cart funds, meal vouchers, cancer wellness, new oncology/infusion center salon, transportation assistance funds and the New Year’s baby basket.
Unique items for sale include indoor and outdoor pillows, unique knitted items, handmade gifts, holiday décor, specialty baked goods, aprons, woven table runners, warps, wreaths, vase flower arrangements, vintage pieces and much more.