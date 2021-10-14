TWIG annual bazaar planned for Oct. 23
The third annual TWIG bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
Unique items for sale include mosaics, pillows, knitted items, handmade gifts, holiday decor, specialty baked goods, aprons, woven table runners, wraps, snowmen and much more. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.
TWIG stands for Together We Inspire Generosity. TWIG groups are include people in the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital community who volunteer their time and talent to support the local hospital. TWIG “branches” operate independently from the hospital but come together to host fundraising bazaars. The funds generated are returned to the hospital for projects that members vote on to support.
Some of these projects include preemie car seats, newborn sleep sacks, books for Reach Out and Read, hospital card funds, meal vouchers and cancer wellness.