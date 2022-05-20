Ukraine concert raises more than $10,000
MANISTEE — The Pines of Arcadia in alliance with The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) hosted “Together for Ukraine” on May 6. This event was a concert to benefit relief efforts through Razom, a relief charity founded by Ukrainian American women.
Together for Ukraine raised $10,500 from ticket sales, commemorative pins and donations, with 100% of the proceeds will benefit Razom.
“We sold over half the house — over 250 — and everyone came together for a good cause and enjoyed entertainment by Ben Traverse, Jake Allen, Bo White & the Bluezers, The Downtowners,” said Xavier Verna, executive director of the RRCA.
“The musicians from northern Michigan who volunteered to perform for our concert shared music filled with compassion and joy in the splendid Ramsdell Theater,” added Pines of Arcadia Director. “They made it possible for us to feel less helpless.”
Thank you to them and everyone who attended. “Together for Ukraine” was a memorable gathering at a time when seeing friends and neighbors means so much.
Event sponsors included Authentic 231, Barbara & Greg Morrison, Blarney Castle Oil & Propane, Catanese Custom, Dunegrass Co., Linke’s Body Shop, Inc., Manistee Chevrolet, Manistee Ford, Ramsdell Inn & TJ’s Pub, Sports Ink, Water’s Edge Dentistry and Well Flower.
The Pines of Arcadia is a non-profit Artist Residency and Exhibition space focusing on the Great Lakes region. All art forms are included: Visual Art, Music Video and Poetry. The location, on the shore of Lake Michigan, offers the Beauty and Drama of Mother Nature in a secluded Pine Forest. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/jashinsky.
Razom is a crisis-response charity founded by Ukrainian-American women in 2014 during the Russian invasion of Crimea. In just the first two weeks of this current war, Razom raised over $1 million in aid. More information can be found at www.razomforukraine.org.
For more information about the RRCA you can visit www.RamsdellTheatre.org or call (231) 398-9770.