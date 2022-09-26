Ukulele artist Victoria Vox to teach, perform at LACA Oct. 2
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will welcome award-winning ukulele artist and songwriter Victoria Vox Sunday, Oct. 2.
During her stop at LACA, Vox will host a ukulele groove strumming workshop at 1:30 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. concert.
Concert tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or in the LACA gift shop.
Workshop registration is $35 for LACA members and $40 for non-members. Workshop students will get free admission to the afternoon concert. Students can register for Vox’s workshop online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
In Vox’s hands-on workshop, students will play around with different rhythms and grooves and learn to play a simple tune in many different styles.
This workshop is good for advanced-beginner to advanced-intermediate students.
With a passion for writing songs since she was 10 years old, Vox graduated with a degree in Songwriting from the Berklee College of Music. In 2003, she traded in her guitar for the ukulele as her main accompaniment and took the stage name Victoria Vox — which is Latin for voice. Her acoustic music style shifted to chanson tinged with jazz, which, over the years, has settled in nicely with her pop songwriting flair.
Vox, who also plays the trumpet, is more known for her “mouth trumpet” — a jazz-era vocal technique emulating the sound of a horn. This odd and quirky talent, nonetheless, landed her on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno in 2009. In 2015, Vox was featured on the front page of the Wall Street Journal as a leader in the mouth trumpet revival. She has also written songs in French, and her music has been used in indie films and heard on indie radio around the globe. Vox is a 10-year member of 1% For the Planet and has donated songs for causes like the American Asperger’s Association and the Duchenne Foundation.