United Way of Mason County accepting requests for proposals from local nonprofits
United Way of Mason County is now accepting proposals from nonprofits that are helping children to achieve their potential, helping individuals and families to be financially stable, and improving people’s health. Proposals will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. Proposals received after that time will not be accepted.
The 2021-2022 funding cycle is April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The Request for Proposal document can be accessed at www.masoncountyuw.org.
Proposals will be reviewed by local volunteers, who will make recommendations to the United Way Board of Directors regarding how dollars should be awarded, according to Lynne Russell, executive director of United Way of Mason County.
When the community volunteers review the proposals, they look for the quality of services, achievement of identified outcomes, formation of partnerships with similar type organizations and fiscal responsibility.
Last year, 11 local programs were awarded funding.
United Way of Mason County will be hosting a Zoom meeting to review the Request for Proposal document and answer questions from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 via Zoom. If any organizations are interested in joining the meeting, please contact the United Way of Mason County office to receive the login information.
The dollars raised from United Way of Mason County’s fundraising campaign are the dollars used for awarding funds, according to Russell, who added that it’s not too late to contribute. To make a donation, visit wwww.masoncountyuw.org. and click the donate button. Individuals can also sign up to receive updates from United Way of Mason County by texting LIVEUNITED to 269-89.
For more information about submitting a Request for Proposal or making a contribution to the United Way of Mason County Fundraising Campaign, call (231) 843-8593.