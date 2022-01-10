United Way of Mason County is accepting requests for proposals from local nonprofit organizations focusing on helping children to achieve their potential, working with individuals and families to be financially stable, and improving people’s health.
The RFPs are for the 2022-23 funding cycle, which is from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
The RFP document can be accessed at www.masoncountyuw.org, on the United Way of Mason County Facebook page or by calling the United Way of Mason County office at (231) 843-8593.
Local volunteers will review each proposal and recommend to the United Way of Mason County Board of Directors how the dollars should be awarded, according to Executive Director Lynne Russell.
When volunteers review the proposals, they are looking for the quality of services being delivered, achievement of identified outcomes, formation of partnerships with similar type organizations and fiscal responsibility.
Last year, eight local programs were awarded funding. In addition, United Way helps to fund and manage Mason County Family Link in each of the three county school districts and Lakeshore Employer Resource Network of Mason County.
The dollars raised from United Way's fundraising campaign are the dollars used for awarding funds.
Donations are still being accepted for the fundraising campaign, and Russell said 98 cents from every dollar is put to use in the community.
For more information about submitting an RFP or making a contribution to the fundraising campaign, call (231) 843-8593 or visit the United Way of Mason County website.