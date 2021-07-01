USDA Forest Service reminds visitors: no fireworks allowed
With the upcoming Fourth of July celebration just around the corner, the Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNF) is reminding visitors and campers that the use of all fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices is prohibited on national forests and national grasslands regardless of weather conditions or holidays. Regulations will be enforced for the protection of visitors and natural resources.
Forest Service officials are expecting large numbers of visitors to recreation areas over the Fourth of July weekend. Compounded by the lack of adequate rainfall and this increased activity, forest visitors should be more careful with their campfires.
“This time of year, the leading causes of wildfires on the National Forests are fireworks and unattended or abandoned campfires,” said HMNF Fire and Aviation Staff Officer Joe Alyea.
“We want people to get out and enjoy their National Forests over the Fourth of July holiday, but ask the public to leave their fireworks at home,” said Alyea, adding, “helping ensure that there are no unwanted sparks in the forest will ensure a safe and happy holiday for everyone.”
While fireworks contribute to the risk of a wildfire, so do unattended or abandoned campfires.
“Drown, stir, feel and repeat” reminds Debra-Ann Brabazon, wildfire prevention specialist. “Many campers think that white ash or no smoke means their fires are out, or that they will burnout on their own, however, a fire pit can hold heat for a long time. Before leaving the site for an activity or for good, cool your coals with water, stir, repeating the steps until you can touch the coals, and there are not popping, hissing or crackling sounds.”
The use of internal or external combustion engines, like those found on ATVs and motorcycles, without a spark-arresting device properly installed and maintained is strictly prohibited on National Forest System lands.
“If we all do our part and don’t let a wildfire start, then we are sparking change, not wildfires,” remarked Brabazon.