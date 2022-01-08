USDA grants available to rural innovation centers, job accelerator programs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program is accepting grant applications to advance equity by creating new opportunities in distressed rural communities.
The Rural Innovation Stronger Economy program provides grants of up to $2 million to consortiums of local governments, investors, industry, institutions of higher education, and other public and private entities in rural areas.
Funding may be used to support innovation centers and job accelerator programs that improve the ability of distressed rural communities to create high-wage jobs, form new businesses and identify and maximize local assets.
Potential applicants should submit a concept proposal by Feb. 18.