Vaccine event at library rescheduled
The vaccine clinic and celebration, hosted by Mason County District Library and District Health Department No. 10 and originally scheduled for Nov. 19, has been canceled and rescheduled due to illness.
The event will now take place on from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., and from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Join District Health Department No. 10 for a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic and celebration. In addition to access to life-saving vaccines, there will be free books, games, prizes and fun. DHD10 is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters, along with the flu vaccine. The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37.
High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Please bring insurance cards and your driver’s licenses.