Valentine cookie workshop coming to LACA
The “Life is Like a Box of Chocolates” Valentine cookie decorating workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Angela Rozhon of ZooTown Cookies will host the workshop. Registration is $40 for LACA members, $45 for non-members, and includes all supplies.
Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
Students will decorate 10 cookies to look like chocolates and chocolate-covered strawberries. Students will be provided a gift box and tag to take home. Materials will be provided, along with step-by-step instructions.
ZooTown Cookies is owned by best friends Rozhon and Michelle Couture. The two opened their cottage food business in Missoula, Montana after discovering the “edible art” of cookies.
Rozhon moved to Michigan during the pandemic to be near her family here in Ludington and they have continued their friendship and home-based businesses in both locations.
In addition to workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year. Exhibits are free and open to the public. LACA hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.