Vax to School COVID-19 vaccination clinics in area this week
School will be starting nearly everywhere next week and Northwest Michigan Health Services (NHMSI) is keeping on the gas with the Vax to School campaign. NHMSI has several COVID vaccination clinics set up, some of which are in the area.
NMHSI is charged with reaching people in the more rural parts of the state and underserved communities.
The following clinics are taking place this week:
• Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
• Wednesday, 8-10 a.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services, 119 S. State St., Shelby
• Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pentwater Convenience Center, 4374 Monroe Road, Pentwater
• Friday, 1-4 p.m., Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 4081 W. Polk Road, Hart
As a reminder, children getting the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and will need verification of age.
Many of these will be curbside service where there is no need to get out of the car to get the vaccine. Just sign a little paperwork and it can be done in just a few minutes.