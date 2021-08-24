Veggie Van coming to Fountain Friday
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is bringing fresh food to Mason and Oceana counties via the Veggie Van, which will be at Sherman Township Hall from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain, on Friday, Aug. 27.
The Veggie Van will also be at Spectrum Health Family Medicine Hart, at 2481 N. 72nd Ave. in Hart, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
The Veggie Van program makes fruit and vegetables are available to people, especially to those who may otherwise have limited access to fresh produce. It’s a mobile market featuring regionally grown, top-quality fruit and vegetables, is a joint project of Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.