Victory Township spring clean-up Saturday, May 21
The Victory Township spring clean-up will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21 at the township hall. Residents must be able to unload their own refuse and will be limited to one pick-up or small trailer load to prevent hazardous traffic back-up conditions along Stiles Road.
Residents are urged to box or bundle their refuse to expedite unloading. Bring items to the waste reduction transfer site 5848 N. Stiles Road, Ludington. No commercial refuse or out-of-township refuse. Residential only. Appliances with freon, yard refuse, construction materials, tires, chemicals and antifreeze will not be accepted.
Proof of Victory Township residency will be required.
For more information, contact Victory Township Supervisor Jim Mazur at (231) 845-7813.