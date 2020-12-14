Video submissions sought for virtual New Year’s Eve event
The Downtown Ludington Board and the Ludington Area CVB are accepting video submissions for the virtual New Year’s Eve countdown show on Dec. 31.
Create a video up to 5 minutes long. Video files can be uploaded through online submission forms at https://www.downtownludington.org/byebye2020. If using a personal storage account such as Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud or OneDrive, enter the URL of that file in the submission form.
Winners will be chosen in each of the following categories:
• Countdown — Get creative counting down from 10. The winning video will be played in the final 10 seconds of the show. All other videos will be shown throughout the live show.
• Positivity — Record shout-outs and messages to friends and family. From New Year’s resolutions to marriage proposals, the purpose is to spread messages of kindness, motivation or peace to anyone from anywhere.
• Skits — Say goodbye to 2020 in a fun way or share 2020 memories and highlights.
• Talent — Music, magic, comedy, art, how-to videos and more.
Those submitting videos are asked to keep it clean, and remember it’s a family show.
The deadline for submission is 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
Downtown Ludington gift cards in the amount of $250 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place will be awarded for each category.
For more information, find the #PureLudington Bye Bye 2020 Video Contest on Facebook.