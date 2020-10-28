Vignola, Raniolo to perform virtual concert tonight as part of WSCC series
Guitarists Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo will perform on at 7:30 p.m. tonight as a part of West Shore Community College’s virtual Living Room Performing Arts Series. With more than 1,000 engagements in the five years they’ve been performing as a duo, acoustic guitarists Vignola and Raniolo have become one of the most popular and sought-after duos on the international music scene.
Their music has taken them to 14 countries on three continents, performing in some of the world’s most illustrious venues, including the Sydney Opera House in Australia, New York’s Lincoln Center, and Teatro Olimpico in Vicenza, Italy.
Drawing on more than 500 years of classic songs, Vignola and Raniolo create unique, sometimes intense, often quite beautiful arrangements of familiar and beloved songs. Though both guitarists have been deeply influenced by many great jazz guitarists, they are not merely a jazz guitar duo. There is a sense of spontaneity, imagination and virtuosity that are hallmarks of jazz and are fully present in their performances.
A typical performance will take the audience on a breathtaking whirlwind tour of musical history. Bach, Mozart and Beethoven will be freely mixed with Ellington and Waller, blended with Gershwin and Carmichael, peppered with Bob Marley, Led Zeppelin, Sting and Lennon/McCartney and spiced with Rodrigo and Lecuona.
“There is nothing more satisfying to my ears than two guitars performing a beautiful song. As a duo, we seek out beautiful songs and melodies spanning hundreds of years and try to create a uniquely fresh version,” Vignola said. “We like to have people leave our shows feeling better than when they arrived. Night after night, all over the world, we see how happy people are after a show. This is very important to us. We love to entertain people. Obviously, we entertain with the music, but making people laugh a bit or having a few comedic lines is very satisfying.”
Both guitarists have performed at several major music festivals including the Vail Jazz Festival, Vancouver Island Music Festival, Ards Guitar Fest in Ireland as well as others throughout the world.
All of the performances in WSCC’s Living Room Series are free of charge. More information and links to the performances can be found at www.westshore.edu/performingarts. The performance will also be archived for viewing at a later date.