Virtual book club to kick off Feb. 24
The public is invited to join a virtual book club exploring racial equity held by the Mason County District Library as part of the 2021 Engaging for Equity collaborative.
The club will discuss “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo on Wednesday, Feb. 24, with meetings at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Participants can join either the morning or evening group. Meetings last one hour each. The book club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections.
Following the Feb. 24 meeting, the club will discuss “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead on March 24.
Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is led by staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The Racial Equity Book Club is one of several activities planned for Engaging for Equity, which is a collaborative that also includes Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI) and West Shore Community College, in addition to the library. Events will take place in Manistee and Mason Counties throughout the year.