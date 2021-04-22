Virtual Girls Rock concert is Saturday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) along with Ludrock Nation and the Zonta Club of Ludington will host the annual Girls Rock concert on Saturday. Due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a virtual presentation.
This year’s concert will be streamed for free at www.ludingtonartscenter.org starting at noon.
Girls Rock aims to celebrate and empower women while also inspiring others to follow their dreams, set personal goals and positively impact the local community by their contributions.
“It’s a cause we feel… is worth celebrating and we’re excited to again be able to focus our energy on planning such an amazing event,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said.
This year’s concert will feature performances by 20 female bands and artists, and will be hosted by Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli. The line-up includes performances by Babe Ruthless, Jeri Dziabuda, Sandy Forrester, Bella Gasaway, Gypsy Rose, Meredith Hanson, Paula Jury Jarvis, Heather Kaatz, Chloe Kimes, Kraylee Ledger, Taylor Makowicki, Sarah Marentette, Laura Murphy, Elaine Parker, Julie Rasgaitis, Nanette Scribner, Gina Sowa-Pratt, Kaylie Wells, Beth Whitney and Ashley Youngstrom.
Plus, special messages and tributes will be given by Cathy Organ, Tammy Rogers and the Zonta Club of Ludington.
In addition to streaming online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org the 2021 virtual Girls Rock will be able to be viewable on the LACA Facebook page.
The virtual concert is free to view. A donation link will be made available to those interested in making a donation to the art center.