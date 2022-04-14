Virtual, in-person Parkinson’s group features Spectrum Health expert
A Spectrum Health neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s disease will be the featured speaker at a Parkinson’s support group meeting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 21. The meeting will be offered virtually and in-person.
Dr. Ashok Sriram, a board-certified neurologist and fellowship-trained movement disorders specialist, will share insights at during free event.
With the hybrid virtual/in-person option, anyone with a laptop or a phone can join from anywhere. In-person attendees will meet at Room 1 at Tamarac, 1401 W. Main St., Fremont.
During the meeting, Spectrum Health will share education on symptoms, treatments and living with Parkinson’s. Participants also provide support to each other as the meeting is an opportunity to share experiences and coping skills.
The Parkinson’s support group meets every third Thursday of the month.
“Spectrum Health’s Parkinson’s support group brings people together every month to share experiences so they know they’re not alone, and being able to offer the virtual option allows more people in more communities to connect with each other on this journey,” said Spectrum Health support group facilitator Shelly Klochack, R.N. “Our Parkinson’s support group encourages a sense of belonging and acceptance. We look forward to having Dr. Ashok Sriram share his expertise in Parkinson’s research and empower families with helpful information.”
Join the virtual group by visiting https://bit.ly/2X5EDRC. Click “Join on the web instead” and the meeting will open.
For help getting the link or other questions, call Klochack at (231) 924-3275.
Those who don’t have a smartphone can call into the meeting at (616) 773-2109, then entering the ID 666 108 443#.