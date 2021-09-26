Virtual pitch competition open to outdoor recreation businesses
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has partnered with the Right Place and the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office on an initiative to provide growth opportunities to outdoor recreation small businesses looking for support to start or scale operations. This regional event is for businesses geographically located in Mason, Lake, Oceana or Newaygo counties.
Selected applicants will be invited to a virtual pitch competition on Oct. 27, with awardees receiving customized support services including merchandising, prototyping, reputation management, geo-targeted marketing, photography/video and consulting.
The deadline for application is Sept. 30.
In order to be eligible, participating businesses must:
• be located in Mason, Lake, Oceana or Newaygo county. Scoring preference may be given to those in geographically disadvantaged areas;
• have less than $750,000 in annual revenue;
• have no more than 10 employees; and
• meet applicable industry laws and standards.
Selected applicants will be invited to the virtual pitch competition Oct. 7. An Oct. 11 pitch preparation session will help them prepare for the Oct. 27 competition.