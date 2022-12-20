Volunteers needed for Christmas Eve dinner at Community Church
Volunteers are being sought and the deadline to reserve meals is approaching for the Christmas Eve dinner taking place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Church of Ludington, 109 N. Harrison St.
More volunteers are needed. Help out as a delivery driver, food server, clean-up crew, and more. Find the online signup form on Community Church’s website, www.commch.com or on Signup Genius at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F45A4A82DA4FCCF8-delivery.
The deadline for reserving meals for delivery is Thursday.
Meal delivery is available to those who can’t make it out. Volunteers will make deliveries between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Those who want to order meals for delivery can call the church at (231) 843-9275 or email the church at communitych49431@gmail.com. Provide a name, address and phone number. A volunteer will follow up to confirm delivery details.
The dinners will be catered by Gloria Ann’s Catering, with the menu to include ham, potatoes, corn, cranberry salad, dinner roll and dessert.
Community Church is located at the corner of Harrison and Court streets in Ludington. Attendees are advised to enter the building on Harrison Street and follow ushers to the dining room.
Community Church’s candlelight Christmas Eve service is at 8 p.m. and is open to all who wish to attend. The service is also streamed live on YouTube.