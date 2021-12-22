Volunteers are needed in order to make sure the Pure Ludington New Year's Eve Ball Drop goes as planned on Friday, Dec. 31.
Jen Tooman, marketing and communications manager for the Downtown Ludington Board, stated in a press release that several volunteers had backed out for the event, and those spots need to be filled as soon as possible.
"Without adequate help, we will not be able to run the event bar in Legacy Plaza during the Ball Drop event, which is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. Please consider offering up three hours of your time to help," Tooman said in a release.
In return for volunteering, organizers are willing to donate $125 per volunteer to an organization of that person's choice.
Those interested in helping can sign up at https://signup.com/go/iHfkWQP. Note the organization you want the donation made to in the name field.
Volunteers will be needed from 8:30 to 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Positions available include:
• Setup helpers to move barricades, setup heaters, stock bar, 7-8:45 p.m., four to six people needed, two have committed;
• Bartenders to hand out cans of alcohol, 8:45-11:45 p.m.; six needed, three have committed;
• Token/merch sales helpers to take money, give tokens and cups, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.; four people needed, one has committed;
• Gate security to card and put wristbands on those who want to drink, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.; six people needed, two have committed.
Proceeds from the bar sales benefit the Downtown Ludington Board — a 501c3 nonprofit that aims to enhance, grow and support businesses within the Downtown Development Authority district via special events and projects, marketing and education.