Volunteers needed for Ludington Gus Macker
The 30th anniversary of the Ludington charity Gus Macker basketball tournament is set for June 18-19 with bracket play for athletes of all ages. Volunteers are currently being sought to work registration on June 17 and 18 at Ludington High School.
To volunteer, contact Kathy Fisher at (231) 845–7018. Shifts available are 6 to 9 p.m. June 17; 7 to 9 a.m. June 18; and 9 a.m. to noon June 18.
Gus Macker in Ludington is a charity 3-on-3 tournament, benefiting local sports and service clubs. Organizers are looking forward to making significant donations again this year. The event is organized by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and supported by numerous business sponsors.
The last year for the tournament was 2019. That year, the Macker resulted in more than $27,500 in donations back to the community. The Family Resource Center and high school athletic departments were among the recipients.
A slam-dunk contest, music, Gus Macker merchandise and trophies will be part of the fun at Stearns Park during Father’s Day weekend.